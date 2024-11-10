Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Karachi airport

KARACHI - Airport Security Forces (ASF) prevented an attempt to smuggle foreign currency at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, intercepting Rs17 million worth of currency intended for Dubai.

The passenger, identified as Mohammad Ahmed Ilyas, was found carrying 225,000 UAE dirhams and Saudi riyals in his luggage. The foreign currency was seized after routine checks flagged his bag, and the suspect, along with the seized currency, was handed over to Customs for further investigation. Moreover, last week, a senior flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Faisal Majeed Pehnwar, was suspended for smuggling mobile phones from Canada.

According to media, customs officials discovered 16 mobile phones hidden on his person, leading to immediate disciplinary action by the PIA management. According to the show-cause notice issued by the General Manager of PIA Flight Services, the phones were found during the customs check for passengers arriving on the flight.

The airline further emphasised that any misuse of company privileges and involvement in smuggling activities would not be tolerated. Pehnwar has been instructed to provide a written response to the notice within three days, addressing the allegations against him.