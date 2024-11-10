Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated with national fervor

Lahore - The 147th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national fervour on Saturday. The Philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan. Radio Pakistan is presenting special programmes in connection with Iqbal Day to highlight poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal. It was public holiday on Saturday.