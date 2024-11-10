CM lists science, technology as pillars of progress

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted the role of science and technology as the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous society in her message for the International Week of Science and Peace, on Saturday. Emphasizing that “the secret of development lies in science and technology,” she underscored the government’s commitment to advancing Punjab through digital innovation. CM Maryam Nawaz introduced the upcoming Nawaz Sharif IT City as a transformative hub for youth development, noting that the project will host international IT institutions and campuses from renowned universities, providing unprecedented opportunities for young Pakistanis. “Nawaz Sharif IT City will be a land of opportunities for the development of youth,” she said, adding that this initiative will bridge the gap between local talent and the global job market. To further enhance employability, the chief minister announced that modern IT training, aligned with global job market requirements, is being provided to equip young people for successful self-employment. Additionally, freelancers will receive international certifications to increase their professional competitiveness and potential. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also emphasized that IT-driven reforms are being implemented across various sectors in Punjab, including education, health, and agriculture, with a vision to digitize every sector within five years. “We are committed to making every sector digital,” she concluded, underscoring the government’s resolve to build a tech-savvy, progressive Punjab.