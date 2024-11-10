COAS says terrorism will never be tolerated

RAWALPINDI - Namaz-e-Janaza for the Shuhada, who embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast targeting innocent citizens and passengers at Quetta Railway Station, was offered in Quetta Garrison on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the funeral was attended by General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Federal Minister of Interior, Governor and Chief Minister Balochistan, Provincial Ministers and a large number of military and civilian officials.

Following the funeral, COAS visited CMH Quetta and met with the injured of the tragic incident. COAS highlighted that terrorism will never be tolerated and reaffirmed nation’s resolve and commitment towards eradicating the menace. COAS emphasised that this mission will be pursued with full national resolve and collective determination. He underscored that the fight against terrorism requires the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, along with the efforts of the military and civil institutions, to secure a peaceful and prosperous future for the country. Earlier on his arrival, COAS was received by Commander Balochistan Corps.