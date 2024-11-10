Competition of racers continues

MUZAFFAR GARH - On the second day of the 9th Thal Jeep Rally, the competition of the racers continued loudly, on November 9, a large number of fans turned to the racing point, on the instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Department Rescue 1122, Dr Rizwan Naseer, the emergency staff in the rally and Emergency vehicles are also deployed, the rally is well organized. The district administration is trying day-and-night to provide facilities. In the event, the fans are also being given facilities for entertainment. Deputy Commissioner Qaratul Ain Memon, according to the details, the 4-day fair of the 9th Thal Jeep Rally is going on. Rescue 1122 under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Dr Ijaz Anjum and District Emergency Officer Muzaffargarh Engineer Ali Hasnain deployed emergency staff and emergency vehicles in the rally event. And along with this, in view of any sudden situation, 17 points consisting of 70 rescuers along with rescue scouts and 8 emergency vehicles were formed which is being supervised by Rescue and Safety Officer Osama Zeeshan. Guards are on full high alert and the best services will be provided. Meanwhile, a large number of fans turned to the racing point. Citizens along with their families and children came to Changa Manga Hill to enjoy the rally and enjoyed watching the essence of the art of car drives throughout the day.