Sunday, November 10, 2024
Court settles dispute between sons, father

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024
Khyber  -  The four offspring defendants have been directed to hand over a room and ten thousand rupees each to the plaintiff in a legal suit filed in the Court of Civil Judge.

According to details, the plaintiff, Haji Zarmat Khan, through his counsel, Zohaib Khan Shinwari Advocate, filed an application in the Court of Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate, Landi Kotal, claiming that his four sons had expelled him from his property (house) and deprived him of his rights.

The plaintiff’s counsel presented arguments, citing Quranic verses, Hadith, and a precedent from a Peshawar High Court, Swat Bench judgment, to support the application.

Based on the available record and an affidavit, the defendants were directed to provide a room in the disputed house and Rs 10,000 each to the plaintiff per month for medical and maintenance expenses, effective for the next 14 days.

Our Staff Reporter

