CPO distributes masks among police officials

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil distributed facemasks among the police officials to save them from ill-impacts of smog. In a formal ceremony at the Police Lines here on Saturday, the CPO said that smog bitterly engulfed Faisalabad and its surrounding areas which was causing health hazards for the masses. He said that the health experts had recommended use of face masks for those people who had to go out of their houses. Therefore, face masks were also distributed among the police officials as they had to perform duties to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the masses, he added. He also directed the police officers and officials to ensure use of face masks during duty hours as it was imperative for protecting them from harms of the smog.

Horse-riding school stops activities

CPO Kamran Adil said on Saturday that all kinds of activities at the horse-riding school had been stopped due to smog. He said that smog was bitterly engulfed Faisalabad and its surrounding areas while the Punjab government had strictly directed for adopting preventive and precautionary measures against the smog especially at all those institutions where the children thronged. Hence, the police department has stopped all kinds of activities in the Horse-Riding School and deferred it till further orders of the govt, he added.