Crackdown on professional beggars ordered in Karachi

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the Deputy Commissioners to continue the anti-beggary campaign in the city, resulting in the arrest of 11 more professional beggars. This campaign aims to tackle organised begging at traffic signals, intersections, and markets.

In District East, a significant operation was conducted on Saturday where Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Quarter Essa Khan arrested 8 beggars from Bahadurabad Char Meenar while Assistant commissioner Ferozabad arrested 3 beggars from Noorani Kabab Signal. FIRs were registered against them. These individuals were handed over to the police, marking a step towards reducing professional begging in the area and for necessary further action against them.