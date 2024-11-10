Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Crackdown on professional beggars ordered in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the Deputy Commissioners to continue the anti-beggary campaign in the city, resulting in the arrest of 11 more professional beggars. This campaign aims to tackle organised begging at traffic signals, intersections, and markets.

In District East, a significant operation was conducted on Saturday where Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Quarter Essa Khan arrested 8 beggars from Bahadurabad Char Meenar while Assistant  commissioner  Ferozabad arrested 3 beggars from  Noorani  Kabab  Signal. FIRs were registered  against  them. These individuals were handed over to the police, marking a step towards reducing professional begging in the area and for necessary further action against them.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024