Sunday, November 10, 2024
Cultural dances, tableaus held to celebrate ‘Diwali’

STAFF REPORT
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A night of cultural dances, tableau, comedy, music and fireworks was held under the spirit of Iss Percham Ke Saaye Talay Hum Ek Hain-Pakistan to celebrate Diwali at Railway Ground here Saturday. Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani was the Chief gust of the programme where cultural dances were presented. The participants along with the dances also enjoyed the music and fireworks. The event also drew the attention of the people towards tableaus presented on Diwali also known as the festival of lights.

STAFF REPORT

