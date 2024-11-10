‘Defections no threat to ANP’s popularity’

TIMERGARA - Reacting to the news of Zahid Khan’s departure from the Awami National Party (ANP) to join Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ANP Lower Dir President Haji Bahadar Khan and Senior Vice President Malik Sajjad Khan stated that the party’s popularity in the district remains unaffected by such changes in loyalty. They highlighted that ANP represents a movement with over 100 years of history and unmatched sacrifices for Pashtoon rights. “Personalities come and go, but the party will always champion the Pashtoon cause, following the non-violent philosophy of Bacha Khan (Abdul Ghaffar Khan) Baba,” they remarked while speaking to this scribe in Timergara.

The ANP leaders urged party workers in Lower Dir to strengthen unity and announced plans for upcoming events across the district, where they expect hundreds of political workers to join ANP.