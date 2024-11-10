Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting regarding traffic issues

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the District Traffic Management Board (DTMB), Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, chaired a significant meeting focused on addressing Hyderabad’s traffic challenges. The meeting started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome address from the DC. He highlighted the district’s escalating traffic issues, weakened enforcement, and increasing encroachments, underscoring the need for a collective effort from the Traffic Police and relevant authorities to improve traffic management in Hyderabad. Key points and decisions from the meeting include the Traffic Violations & Enforcement Immediate action against one-way violations, double parking, and wrong parking. DC directed to Deploy a Quick Response Force (QRF) with 32 personnel and 16 motorcycles at 16 designated points, coordinated with DIGP Traffic Office. Encroachment Removal Focused efforts on removing soft encroachments, especially in high-traffic areas like Piyala Hotels, Biryani Centers, and popular food spots at Kohenoor Chowk, Habib Bank Station Road, and Lajpat Road. DC said that Town Municipal officers, anti-encroachment teams, and Assistant Commissioners will lead special drives with support from district and traffic police. Khokhar Muhalla Motorcycle Market Strict enforcement of single-lane parking during the day, with a crackdown on illegal evening motorcycle markets. A large-scale operation is scheduled for Sunday at 4 PM, led by the DC Hyderabad, ensuring single-lane parking in front of showrooms.

Renewed focus on managing congestion and encroachments around the Civil Hospital area to ensure clear access.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the chair, and DTMB will closely monitor the progress of these actions to improve traffic conditions across Hyderabad.