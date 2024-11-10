Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting regarding traffic issues

Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the District Traffic Management Board (DTMB), Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, chaired a significant meeting focused on addressing Hyderabad’s traffic challenges. The meeting started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome address from the DC. He highlighted the district’s escalating traffic issues, weakened enforcement, and increasing encroachments, underscoring the need for a collective effort from the Traffic Police and relevant authorities to improve traffic management in Hyderabad. Key points and decisions from the meeting include the Traffic Violations & Enforcement Immediate action against one-way violations, double parking, and wrong parking. DC directed to Deploy a Quick Response Force (QRF) with 32 personnel and 16 motorcycles at 16 designated points, coordinated with DIGP Traffic Office. Encroachment Removal Focused efforts on removing soft encroachments, especially in high-traffic areas like Piyala Hotels, Biryani Centers, and popular food spots at Kohenoor Chowk, Habib Bank Station Road, and Lajpat Road. DC said that Town Municipal officers, anti-encroachment teams, and Assistant Commissioners will lead special drives with support from district and traffic police. Khokhar Muhalla Motorcycle Market Strict enforcement of single-lane parking during the day, with a crackdown on illegal evening motorcycle markets. A large-scale operation is scheduled for Sunday at 4 PM, led by the DC Hyderabad, ensuring single-lane parking in front of showrooms.

Senator Samina Zehri unveils plans for human rights policy framework to support labourers

Renewed focus on managing congestion and encroachments around the Civil Hospital area to ensure clear access.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the chair, and DTMB will closely monitor the progress of these actions to improve traffic conditions across Hyderabad.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024