Deputy PM,Turkiye FM discuss Gaza crisis, call for international action

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Riyadh.

In their discussion, the two leaders reviewed Pakistan-Turkey relations and addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza. They agreed that the international community must unite to put an end to the violence against innocent Palestinians.

Earlier, Deputy PM Dar called on the global community to take immediate action to halt the "genocide in Gaza." Speaking at the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Arab and Islamic Summit, he strongly condemned what he described as Israel's war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine, stressing the need for accountability.

Dar also expressed concern over Israel’s actions in the Middle East, warning that they pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. He praised the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League for their steadfast support of the Palestinian cause.