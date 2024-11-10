Dynamics of Political Polarisation

In my piece “Respect the Constitution” published on October 27, 2024, it was stated that “The political environment in Pakistan since April 2022 and in the USA for the last almost four years bear a lot of similarities and therefore, the consequent political polarisation and instabilities also appear to be common…We should remember that a State is not just a piece of land with a government firmly seated with one foot on the executive and the other on the judiciary’s shoulder. The people are the most crucial element of the state; they create the constitution meant to govern and serve them, with the three branches of the state operating in well-defined orbits.” In the backdrop of Donald Trump’s victory as 47th POTUS on November 5, 2024, I came across a comprehensive analytical study that had undertaken a comprehensive review of the existent deep political polarisation in the USA; interestingly again with a lot in common with the political landscape of Pakistan.

A few hours after the results were announced, Kamala Harris called President-elect Trump and stated that she “concedes election, not the fight that fuelled the campaign”. The 2024 U.S. presidential election unfolded in an era of unprecedented polarization and heightened public sentiment, posing significant implications for the stability of American democracy. This election had the potential to either deepen ideological divides or catalyse efforts toward democratic cohesion. People living in the USA and those keeping close watch understand that polarisation, defined by a marked increase in ideological, cultural, and socio-economic divides, has become pervasive within the American electorate. According to many American experts, these divides are not limited to partisan lines but also extend to broader attitudes about democratic norms, including trust in governmental institutions and commitment to electoral integrity.

A number of analytical studies undertaken to analyse the outcome and impact of the 2024 U.S. presidential election highlighted several key findings related to polarization, voter sentiment, and electoral dynamics. It was evident that the prevailing political genre was marked by significant polarisation, which not only influenced voter preferences but also shaped the overall electoral process. Voter sentiment was deeply intertwined with economic conditions, inflation, joblessness, immigration, social issues, and the pervasive impact of misinformation through use of print, electronic, and social media platforms, leading to varying levels of engagement and trust among different demographic groups. The use of targeted advertisements and “echo chambers” within partisan media channels also highlighted the role of modern campaign strategies in intensifying voter sentiments and reaffirming ideological divides. This evolution in campaign tactics underscored how modern electoral strategies are both a product and a driver of the current polarised political environment, further entrenching divisions within the electorate. The implications of this evolution for American democracy are profound, as it challenges the prospects for achieving national unity or cross-partisan cooperation.

This US election in 2024 served as a pivotal occurrence for American democracy, reflecting broader societal divisions and the urgent need for collective discourse. It was also concluded that the elected leadership would either reinforce or challenge the existing democratic norms and institutions, influencing public trust and civic engagement. The potential for heightened polarisation and discontent underscores the importance of fostering a more inclusive and informed electorate by fostering open dialogue and encouraging cross-partisan collaboration to bridge divides within the electorate, improving voter education initiatives, ensuring that citizens have access to accurate information about candidates, policies, and the electoral process and at long last enhancing the integrity of democratic institutions through transparent practices and robust safeguards against misinformation for promoting a resilient democracy..all valid for Pakistan too. The American scholars concluded that by implementing these strategies, the USA can work towards a more unified and participatory political landscape that upholds the values of American democracy.

Any intelligent mind and a perceptive person in Pakistan can correlate the commonalities in the political environment in the USA and Pakistan. I am compelled to quote from my published piece “Magna Carta Needed for Pakistan” where it was concluded, “Pakistan badly needs Magna Carta of its own, which guarantees rule of law and dispensation of timely justice to all and sundry. The territorial, ideological, economic, race, or class wars continue to divide us into hostile camps internally and externally, changing political arguments into blind hate, one side or the other may overturn the hustings with the rule of the sword, as witnessed in the current political situation in Pakistan. If our national economy fails to distribute and spend the wealth as judiciously as it has been accumulated, the road to dictatorship will always be open to any man who can persuasively promise security to all. If the people of Pakistan wish to take their destiny into their own hands through a democratic process, they will have to elect people who are conscious of the painful reality that this country relies a great deal on the sacrifices and sacred blood of the martyrs who give their today for the Nation’s tomorrow”. For the much-needed ‘Political Reconciliation’, all political parties must tend to their common goal of serving the people. With this shared objective, it will be easier for them to collaborate and focus on the bigger picture for the greater good of the nation.

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of geo-political and strategic security issues.