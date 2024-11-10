Ending Chaos

The recent tragedy in Quetta—a horrific blast at the railway station leaving at least 26 dead and dozens injured—is yet another grim reminder of the human cost of unchecked violence. This is no longer just a matter of national security; it is a human catastrophe, tearing through communities and fracturing families. The recurring toll of such brutality calls for a response beyond condemnation and condolences. It is high time the government considers an assertive, official operation to root out these malign forces once and for all.

Continued reluctance to act decisively against those who orchestrate these horrors will leave Pakistan in a perpetual state of fear and insecurity. A nation that cannot ensure the safety of its own people is inevitably left behind on the global stage—economically isolated, perpetually unstable. Without foundational security, economic progress will remain an elusive goal. Foreign investors and international partners are wary of associating with countries that cannot secure their borders or protect their citizens from internal threats. The lack of security is thus not merely a matter of public safety; it is an impediment to Pakistan’s future prosperity.

In a land where lives are regularly disrupted by terror, the injustice of the state’s inaction is felt acutely. The frequency of these attacks and the government’s insufficient response reflect an enduring unfairness—one in which the citizens bear the cost of a state reluctant to take the hard steps needed for peace. The families grieving their loved ones today deserve justice, and Pakistan deserves a government committed to the security and dignity of its people. Only through steadfast action can we hope to end this cycle of tragedy.