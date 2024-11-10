Federal govt decides to divide NTDC into three new companies

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to restructure and divide the National Transmission and Despatch Company into three new companies to ensure effective and low-cost power supply to consumers across the country.

Addressing a news conference, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that NTDC would be divided into three new companies, as the Corporation needs major overhaul for smooth operations. “Firstly, there will be an independent system market operator which will enable better purchase and sale of electricity in the market,” he said. Secondly, a national grid company of Pakistan will be established which will handle the electricity supply system in a better manner while a third company called Energy Infrastructure Development and Management Company will ensure timely, transparent and cost-effective execution of all power projects. The minister said this entire restructuring will be completed till February next year and the companies will be fully operational by that time.

Talking about the three-month Electricity Sahulat Package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Awais said it would be another milestone in our efforts to provide cheap electricity to consumers. He explained that domestic consumers using more than 200 units would receive relief of upto Rs26.7 per unit. Under the package, the consumers would save Rs11.42 to Rs 26 per unit in the three months of winter.

Meanwhile, under the package, the industrial sector will save 18-37 percent (Rs5.27 to Rs15.5 per unit). The commercial consumers will be given a 34-47 percent saving or Rs 13.46 to Rs 22.71 per unit subsidy in the package. The government will continue its efforts to permanently cut down the prices of electricity, he added.

He said Pakistan is the leading consumer of clean energy in the region and has zero contribution in climate change. He said over the next ten years, 88 percent energy consumption in Pakistan will be through clean energy.