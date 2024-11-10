Gangster-cum-TikToker Shahid Lund Baloch Killed in ‘police operation’

DERA GHAZI KHAN - In a significant two-month operation, Punjab Police, in collaboration with Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur forces, successfully killed Shahid Lund Baloch, a notorious bandit and social media personality active on YouTube and TikTok, in the Kacha area of Bangla Achha, District Rajanpur.

Shahid Baloch, leader of the infamous Lund Gang, was killed during an armed confrontation on Friday evening. Known for his extensive criminal record, Baloch carried a government bounty of Rs10 million, highlighting his high-profile status within the Kacha area’s criminal landscape along the Indus River in District Rajanpur.

A Punjab Police spokesperson reported that the joint operation targeted deeply entrenched criminal networks within the Kacha areas. Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar, commended the dedication and precision of the forces, stating, “Our mission to eradicate terrorists, dacoits, and miscreants from the Kacha areas remains of utmost importance.” Wanted for over 28 major offenses, including the murder of police personnel, terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, and armed assault, Shahid Lund Baloch had a history of serious charges filed across Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts.

Despite the official account, alternative reports from local journalists and social media activists suggest that Shahid Lund Baloch may have been killed by his cousin, Umer Lund, over a personal feud linked to a Kala Kari (honour dispute).

According to some reports and images circulating social media, Umer Lund allegedly surrendered to Rajanpur police following the incident, purportedly to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Months before his death, Shahid Lund Baloch gave an interview claiming that Punjab Police were supplying arms to dacoit gangs in the Kacha areas of Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. He had expressed interest in negotiating a peaceful surrender with Punjab’s Inspector General and the Chief Minister, seeking to contribute to education and justice in the region. His appeal, however, was reportedly unanswered. The contrasting accounts surrounding Baloch’s death have ignited a social media debate, with the exact circumstances of the killing remaining unclear.