Horse & Cattle Show continues in Peshawar

Peshawar - The three-day cultural Horse and Cattle Show reached its peak on the second day at Col Sher Khan Stadium in Peshawar, featuring exhibitions, a Mushaira, and a family festival. The event delighted children and youth with a cultural musical show that continued from evening till late night, with renowned singers and musical bands creating an engaging atmosphere.

The first-of-its-kind festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, was organized by the KP Sports Department. Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan, Corps Commander Peshawar, government officials, sports enthusiasts, and the public attended the vibrant opening ceremony.

Saturday’s festivities included music, traditional dances, and captivating dog and camel race performances. Additionally, 16 traditional competitions, such as kabaddi, dangal, camel race, camel dance, and dog race, are being held during this event. The final matches and closing ceremony are set for today.