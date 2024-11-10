Sunday, November 10, 2024
ICC Champions Trophy schedule delayed as India declines to play in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:25 AM | November 10, 2024
The announcement of the ICC Champions Trophy schedule has been postponed amid tensions over India’s reluctance to play matches in Pakistan. The schedule was initially slated for release on November 11 during a special event, which has now been called off due to ongoing discussions between the host nation, Pakistan, and other participating countries regarding India’s participation.

Sources suggest that India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan has led to extensive negotiations involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Indian media recently reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had conveyed to the PCB that the Indian team would not participate in matches within Pakistan and would instead prefer to compete at a neutral venue.

The BCCI’s stance is based on long-standing concerns over security and diplomatic tensions between the two countries. India’s participation in Pakistan has become a challenging issue for the ICC, as it requires balancing the interests of all competing nations while adhering to tournament protocols and logistical constraints.

The ICC is now expected to review possible solutions, including scheduling India’s matches at a neutral venue while keeping the rest of the tournament in Pakistan. This proposal, if agreed upon, would follow a similar arrangement to this year's Asia Cup, where matches involving the Indian team were held in Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan.

The ICC has yet to release a revised date for the schedule announcement, though it will likely aim to resolve the matter promptly, given the limited time remaining before the tournament. The delay underscores the complexities of international cricket schedules amid diplomatic challenges, with fans worldwide awaiting clarity on the tournament’s venue and structure.

