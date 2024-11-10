IGP Islamabad holds open court

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a open court at the Central Police Office on Saturday.

During the open court, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives on the spot for their resolution, a public relation officer told.

IG said that resolving citizens’ issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Any citizen facing any issue related to the police can come to the open court. My office is always open for my citizens, IG said.

IG Rizvi further directed the concerned officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.

Rizvi directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens’ issues.

On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of open court helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, IG added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.