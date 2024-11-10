Information Drive about Breast Cancer

I am Maheen Khan, a university student, and I recently attended events focused on Pinktober and breast cancer awareness. I want to highlight an important community initiative for breast cancer awareness and prevention. Breast cancer affects countless lives, and early detection is vital.

I propose organising city-level workshops and informational sessions to educate residents about the importance of regular screenings, self-examinations, and understanding risk factors. Healthcare professionals would be available to provide valuable insights and address community questions. These events would empower individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed health choices.

I urge your publication to help promote this initiative. Together, we can raise awareness and foster a healthier community.

MAHEEN KHAN,

Karachi.