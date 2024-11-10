Int’l players shine as ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery Junior Tennis starts

LAHORE - The ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery World Junior Tennis Championships 2024 kicked off on Saturday at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex in Islamabad, welcoming 47 junior players from around the world and showcasing Pakistan’s growing role in international tennis. This tournament features a mix of local and global talent, including 28 Pakistani players (22 boys and 6 girls) and 19 international players hailing from countries such as Japan, Korea, Germany, Ireland, and Canada. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi warmly welcomed the international participants, expressing pride in hosting this prestigious event and extending best wishes to all competitors. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to promoting junior-level tennis and strengthening global sports relationships. PTF Secretary General Col Zia ud Din Tufail also greeted the players, wishing them success in the competition. Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) emphasized his commitment to junior tennis development, calling it the foundation for the sport’s future in Pakistan. “Junior tennis is the nursery of the game; the more we invest in nurturing and promoting it, the greater the potential for producing promising players for Pakistan’s tennis scene,” he said. Malik also expressed gratitude to Ali Embroidery CEO Tariq Zaman for his longstanding support, acknowledging his crucial role in sponsoring this event and his dedication to advancing tennis in Pakistan. “I am also pleased by PTF and PLTA officials for organising such an important event in a professional manner.” In the boys singles qualifying rounds, top-seeded players dominated the first matches. Japan’s Tetautada Kondo overcame Pakistan’s Nabeel Ali Qayum 7-5, 6-4, while fellow Japanese player Yota Nishikori defeated Hamza Rehmat (PAK) with a strong 6-0, 6-0 win. Other standout performances came from Korean players Seung Woo Han and Yeonmu Jung, who each won their matches convincingly.T he third and final round of qualifying matches is scheduled to begin on Sundayat 10:00 am, leading into the main draw, which will start on Monday (Nov 11).