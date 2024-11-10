Sunday, November 10, 2024
Iran Embassy pays tribute to Allama Iqbal as a symbol of Iran-Pakistan ties

November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Embassy of Iran in Pakistan on Saturday paid homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, lauding him as a poet, philosopher, and visionary Muslim thinker who embodied a strong affinity for Iran.  In a message, the Embassy described Iqbal as a ‘friend of Iran’ who chose the Persian language to express his profound and inspiring ideas. The Embassy highlighted Iqbal’s role as a cultural bridge between Iran and Pakistan, noting that he remains a symbol of the deep, historic relationship shared by the two nations. “Iqbal’s thoughts on Islamic awakening, unity, self-realization, freedom, and justice continue to resonate with Muslims worldwide, even decades after his passing,” the statement read. In celebration of Iqbal’s birthday, the Iranian Embassy extended its congratulations to the people and government of Pakistan, as well as admirers of Iqbal’s philosophy.

