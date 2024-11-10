Ishaq Dar urges international community to end Gaza genocide

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called on the international community to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting during the Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Sunday, he condemned Israel's actions against the Palestinian people, describing them as war crimes and crimes against humanity, and emphasized the need for accountability.

Dar voiced deep concern over Israel's aggressive actions in the Middle East, warning that they threaten regional peace and stability.

He also praised the OIC and the Arab League for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.