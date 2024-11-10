IV Cannula and IV Line

Intravenous (IV) cannulas and IV lines are essential in medical care, providing direct access to the bloodstream for fluids, medications, and nutrients. However, they also pose a significant risk of infection, acting as potential entry points for life-threatening diseases. Contaminants can enter the bloodstream through the IV site, leading to complications like bloodstream infections (BSIs), sepsis, and endocarditis, all of which can be fatal if not managed promptly.

To mitigate these risks, strict guidelines are essential. Healthcare professionals should maintain aseptic techniques during insertion and handling, regularly monitor the IV site for signs of infection, and ensure timely replacement of cannulas to reduce infection risks. Proper hand hygiene, the use of sterile equipment, and adherence to hospital protocols are critical steps in preventing IV-associated infections. Early recognition of infection symptoms, such as redness, swelling, or fever, can enable timely intervention, preventing serious complications and improving patient outcomes. By adhering to these best practices, healthcare settings can significantly reduce infection risks, safeguarding patients from the potentially deadly consequences associated with IV lines.

EISHA FATIMA, SAMIA SATTAR,

Lahore.