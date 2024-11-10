Kashmir’s critical role as strategic focal point in SA regional security acknowledged

MIRPUR - The Centre for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu Kashmir (CISS-AJK), hosted a compelling book talk featuring Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a prominent academician and author, in the state metropolis late Saturday. Dr. Jaspal presented his latest work, Nuclear Arms Control in South Asia Politics, Posture and Practices, in a scholarly session focused on advancing the understanding of nuclear dynamics within South Asia, says an official handout issued late Saturday. The event commenced with Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of CISS-AJK, and her research team welcoming Dr. Jaspal and distinguished guests to the CISS-AJK premises. In his address, Dr. Jaspal introduced key themes from his book, emphasizing its divergence from traditional historical analyses.

Instead, his work offers fresh insights into nuclear arms control, aiming to broaden research perspectives on South Asian nuclear policies and practices.

Highlighting Kashmir’s critical role as a strategic focal point in South Asian security, Dr. Jaspal shared his intention to initiate his book series from this region, citing its geopolitical relevance as crucial for discussions on nuclear issues. He noted the heightened nuclear flashpoints globally and underscored the particular challenges faced by South Asia, where, he argued, India’s limited engagement in arms control poses unique obstacles to regional stability.

Following Dr. Jaspal’s presentation, an engaging question-and-answer session allowed participants to delve deeper into the issues raised in the book, enhancing their understanding through direct engagement with the distinguished scholar.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja expressed gratitude to Dr. Jaspal for his insightful presentation and presented him with a commemorative souvenir. She also extended thanks to all attendees for their contributions, which were instrumental in making the event a resounding success.