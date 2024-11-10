Lahore hospitals report surge in smog-related illnesses as pollution persists

Lahore is grappling with a significant health crisis as persistent air pollution continues to affect the city's residents. Hospitals are witnessing a surge in cases of diseases linked to the hazardous smog, with a sharp increase in respiratory problems, eye irritation, and skin conditions.

Sources from major hospitals in the city have reported a rising number of patients suffering from dry coughs, breathing difficulties, and other respiratory issues. Children, in particular, are facing an alarming rise in cases of pneumonia, chest infections, and persistent coughs. Doctors have also observed an uptick in cases of irritation in the eyes, as well as dry, sore eyes, and various skin ailments, all of which are attributed to the ongoing smog.

Hospital staff have noted that the air pollution is exacerbating conditions for patients with heart diseases and asthma. Over 35,000 patients have been reported in just one week across five major government hospitals in Lahore, highlighting the severity of the situation.

According to hospital sources, Mayo Hospital has seen over 9,000 patients in the past week, while Jinnah Hospital recorded 7,000 cases. Gangaram Hospital has treated more than 6,000 patients, and Services Hospital and General Hospital each reported about 5,000 cases.

As the air quality continues to deteriorate, the provincial government is under increasing pressure to take more effective action to curb the smog and protect public health. Despite efforts to address the issue, the persistent pollution is leaving a growing number of Lahore’s residents vulnerable to various health conditions.