Maj Gen Shamraiz assumes charge as Sindh Rangers DG

KARACHI - Major General Muhammad Shamraiz assumed the role of the director general (DG) of the Sindh Rangers. A change of command ceremony was held at the Rangers headquarters, where the outgoing DG, Major General Azhar Waqas (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military), formally handed over the command to Major General Shamraiz. The event was attended by Sindh IGP and other senior officers. Major General Azhar Waqas had served as DG Rangers Sindh since 2022 before passing on the responsibility to his successor, Major General Shamraiz. Separately, the Sindh police organised a grand farewell and reception at the Central Police Office Karachi in honour of the newly appointed Sindh Rangers DG.

Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, outgoing Sindh Rangers DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas, new DG Rangers Muhammad Shamraiz and senior officers of police and Rangers Sindh attended the ceremony. The ceremony started with recitation of the Holy Quran.

Officials said the IGP presented a shield to Major General Azhar Waqas, who was given a departmental promotion in recognition of his memorable and commendable services in Sindh. He thanked Lt Gen Azhar Waqas, Major General Muhammad Shamraiz, additionala IGs, DIGs and other officers for attending the ceremony. “I sincerely hope that you will progress due to your hard work, professionalism and dedication,” he told Lt Gen Athar Waqas. “I found you not only active in administrative and operational matters and other initiatives, but I have learned a lot from your decisions and bold actions. You have always given importance to collective thinking and also supported us on our suggestions and performed the assigned responsibilities properly and have given credit to us i.e. Sindh Police. Allah also rewards sincere servants with rewards.” He further said: “You have praised the Sindh Police on every platform and forum and whenever there was negative criticism of the police, you went ahead and defended the police and promoted a positive attitude towards the police.”

The IGP said the role of Rangers has always been active, whether it is law and order in Karachi or action against robbers in the Kutcha area. The Sindh police has also got courage and confidence due to the steps taken by the Rangers and the success of the Sindh police is actually the result of mutual cooperation with the Rangers, he remarked.

He said that in the last 20 days, nine robbers have been killed and more than 30 injured during a Shikarpur operation and all this is the result of collective efforts of police and Rangers. With the end of the no-go areas, schools and hospitals have now become active in these areas, while the anti-police campaign has also ended successfully.

The joint operations of police and Rangers have lowered the morale of dacoits and criminal elements and we are continuing the operation against crime with our best efforts and dedication. He said that police and Rangers are on the same page against crime and will remain so.

He congratulated Major General Muhammad Shamraiz on his appointment as DG Rangers Sindh. Any field of life has to deal with challenges and problems, he said. “All the DG Rangers I have seen in my service career have progressed and I pray that whenever you go from Sindh, you go promoted.” He said that peaceful Karachi means peace in the country while the cooperation and unity of police and Rangers is our real strength. Lt Gen Azhar Waqas thanked the IGP and other senior officers for organizing his warm and grand farewell ceremony at the CPO.