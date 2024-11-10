Man kills sister over suspicion

FAISALABAD - A man allegedly shot dead his teenager sister over character suspicion in the area of Thikriwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Ali Shaban Sheikh of Chak No. 67-JB Mian Town reprimanded his 17-year-old sister Asima Bibi as he was suspicious about her character. The girl exchanged hot words with his brother, and in a fit of anger, the man opened fire on her. The girl was killed on the spot. The police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him, spokesman added.

DC orders expediting anti-smog drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Saturday directed the assistant commissioners and heads of environment protection, transport, traffic police and other departments to expedite anti-smog drive on war-footing. He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and traffic police to take strict action against the vehicles emitting excessive smoke and cause environmental pollution and smog. He said that the vehicles whose engines are faulty and emitting excessive smoke should not run on the roads until their owners get their engines repaired.