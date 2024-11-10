MDCAT Chaos

Following orders from the Sindh High Court, a six-member committee was formed to investigate irregularities in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and monitor issues related to the examination. The investigation, led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), began after concerns were raised about an unusually high number of candidates—90%—scoring exceptionally high marks, which was deemed “practically impossible.”

On October 26, the Sindh High Court ordered the MDCAT to be reattempted in the province, with procedures implemented to invalidate the previous test due to these irregularities. This decision should prompt authorities to re-evaluate the examination process. However, it is discouraging for the students who genuinely earned high scores. Authorities must conduct such competitive tests with integrity to prevent further misconduct and ensure a fair process for all candidates.

ZAMUR HAFEEZ,

Shapuk.