Sunday, November 10, 2024
Mega crackdown leads to reduction in smog: DC

November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  DC Wasim Hamid Sandhu stated on Saturday that after an extensive crackdown on brick-kilns, factories and smoke-emitting vehicles by the district administration, a notable reduction in smog levels had been observed. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for smog reduction here, he said that actions to prevent smog would continue with full force. He shared that over the past two days, more than 10 illegal brick-kilns had been demolished and 170 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded across the district. The meeting was attended by CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar along with officials from the district administration and police. During the briefing, the deputy commissioner emphasized that seven factories and industrial units failing to filter emissions have been shut down and on a single day, 30 FIRs were filed with five arrests made for burning crop residue and waste. Highlighting the administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward smog, the DC stated that the continued closure of polluting factories, kilns, and vehicles would further reduce smog. He also affirmed that all necessary steps would be taken to protect citizens from environmental pollution adding that dust suppression measures were ongoing across the district, with regular spraying to control airborne dust.

