Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti at a meeting in Quetta on Sunday reviewed overall situation after suicide blast at city's railway station.

They exchanged views about measures to protect lives and properties of people in the province.

Mohsin Naqvi said the entire nation stands united in the war against terrorism.

He said we will extend full cooperation to Provincial Government for ensuring peace in Balochistan.