Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Jamila Street Pumping Station after renovation

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and M.D Water Corporation Asadullah Khan, formally inaugurated the Jamila Street Pumping Station on Saturday after its repair and renovation.

The ceremony was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, PPP leader Khalil Hoat, Deputy Parliamentary Leader PPP in KMC Council Dil Muhammad, Chairmen UC-5 Shahid Hussain Baloch, UC-4 Sadiq Baloch, UC-6 Rashid Haroon, UC-10 Hanif Chatani, Muhammad Raisi, and other local leaders.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the capacity of the Jamila Street Pumping Station has been increased from 9 million gallons to 17 million gallons, which would help resolve sewage issues in Old City, Saddar, Lyari, Garden, and other areas. He pointed out that, despite past mayors, deputy mayors, federal, and provincial ministers being elected from this area, none had tried to improve it. After receiving requests from local residents, the authorities successfully completed this project to enhance the station’s machinery.

The Mayor highlighted that five imported new pumps were installed at the Jamila Street Pumping Station and that standby generators were also set up to address load-shedding issues until a permanent solution is found. With these improvements, sewage water disposal in the area would now be managed smoothly. He emphasized Lyari’s importance, calling it the “crown of the city” and vowed to continue providing relief to its residents.

Speaking on the progress in the area, he mentioned that Cheel Chowk, located 100 meters from the pumping station, was once a place people couldn’t visit, but today, thanks to the efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, not only public access restored, but development work is also ongoing. He urged the media to highlight positive developments in the city so that the public is aware of Karachi’s active development projects.

Mayor Karachi noted that the Jamila Street Pumping Station, constructed in 1887, reflects Karachi’s historical legacy. He regretted the neglect of Karachi’s heritage buildings, which has diminished the city’s historical significance. In response to a question, he remarked on the contradictory stance of the PTI, pointing out their inconsistency with references to leaders like Imran Khan and former U.S. President Trump and sometimes they take u turns. He said, “Our message is simple: when Bilawal comes, he will bring jobs and improvements.”

The Mayor also commented on the misuse of land provided by the Sindh government to the Railways for tracks, stating that instead, housing societies, petrol pumps, and buildings were constructed on it. Additionally, a petrol pump is currently being built next to Falaknaz Plaza on Shahrah-e-Faisal. He criticized entities like Port Qasim, Karachi Port Trust, and EPZA for utilizing Karachi’s infrastructure without investing in it.

The Mayor affirmed KMC’s commitment to improving Karachi’s roads and infrastructure and emphasized their continued service to all areas without discrimination.