Sunday, November 10, 2024
OIC Foreign Ministers’s meeting to be held today in Saudi Capital

MATEEN HAIDER
November 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Meeting of council of foreign ministers  of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is scheduled to begin today (Sunday) in Saudi capital.

According to spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the foreign ministers meeting would discuss the situation in Middle East in the wake of Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon and would also approve the agenda for Arab Islamic Summit schedule for 11th November.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend the meeting.

Later, Deputy PM and FM will also be part of Pakistan delegation led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the second Arab-Islamic Summit. Convened at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, the Summit will consider the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would depart for Saudi Arabia today (Sunday) to attend Arab Islamic Summit scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).

MATEEN HAIDER

