Pak Teachers Forum holds annual event ‘Empowering Educators, Shaping the Future’

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Teachers Forum (PTF) held its annual event Friday evening, themed “Empowering Educators, Shaping the Future,” a gathering that underscored the critical role of educators in shaping Pakistan’s future.

The event was graced by chief guest, Federal Secretary of Education, Muhammad Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, and Honorable Guest, Chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA), Dr. Zia Batool.

In his address, Federal Secretary Muhammad Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach, urging private sector involvement to tackle educational challenges, especially for out-of-school children. He highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusive education and praised PTF’s initiatives that align with national educational goals.

The event commenced with Atif Abbas, Central General Secretary of the Pakistan Teachers Forum, presenting the Annual Report for 2023-24.

The report highlighted PTF’s milestones, achievements, and the dedication of educators nationwide to creating inclusive and quality learning environments.

Senator Fawzia Arshad, Chairperson of the Pakistan Teachers Forum, presented an innovative Education Policy designed to address the evolving needs of Pakistan’s education sector.

Senator Arshad highlighted the policy’s focus on professional development for teachers, the integration of modern teaching techniques, and resources for underserved regions.

Chairperson Dr. Zia Batool of PIERA introduced the Education and Vocational Program (EVP), a significant initiative aimed at reintegrating out-of-school children into formal education.

This program addresses a longstanding gap, promising impactful interventions for communities in need.

SI-UK reaffirmed its commitment to PTF’s mission, with Saad pledging ongoing support for educational development across Pakistan.

Similarly, Bilal Aziz from JICA echoed this sentiment, advocating for sustained collaboration with non-formal education programs.

The Annual Event of the Pakistan Teachers Forum reiterated the necessity of a joint public-private framework to overcome educational disparities.

Together, the forum, private sector allies and government stakeholders pledged to work tirelessly to empower educators, making quality education accessible for every child in Pakistan.