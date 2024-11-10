Pakistan aim for first ODI series win in Australia in over two decades

PERTH - The stage is set for a thrilling series decider at Perth Stadium, as Pakistan chases a historic ODI series win against Australia after 22 years.

The third and final ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be held today (Sunday), with the series currently tied 1-1. A victory for Pakistan in this match would mark their first bilateral ODI series win in Australia since 2002, adding a momentous achievement to their record.

Following a dominant 9-wicket win in the second ODI at Adelaide, Pakistan enters the decider with confidence and momentum. Haris Rauf’s spectacular five-wicket performance, paired with a stellar batting display from Saim Ayub, underscored Pakistan’s strength and set the stage for a potential series victory on Australian soil.

Leading his team for the first time in a white-ball series, Captain Mohammad Rizwan is eager to secure this historic win, especially against an Australian side missing several key players who are preparing for the upcoming Test series against India. Rizwan’s leadership will be crucial as Pakistan looks to capitalize on Australia’s weakened squad.

Australia faces an uphill battle as they attempt to overcome their struggles from the second ODI and adjust to the absence of senior players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Steve Smith. Stepping in as captain for the first time, Josh Inglis will need to rally a younger, less experienced squad, which includes emerging talents who will face the pressure of defending their home turf.

The pace-friendly pitch at Perth Stadium could work in Australia’s favor, with Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson leading the bowling attack. Both pacers will be tasked with exploiting the bounce and speed of the Perth surface to curb Pakistan’s potent batting lineup.

Known for its pace and bounce, Perth Stadium offers a fast-bowler-friendly pitch that may shape the match dynamics. The short boundaries and quick outfield can assist batsmen early on, but the cooler conditions as the game progresses could provide an advantage for bowlers. With the bowlers likely to gain an edge as the game unfolds, Australia may benefit from batting second, allowing their pacers to make the most of the pitch later in the day.

POSSIBLE PLAYING XIS: PAKISTAN Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c &wk), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain AUSTRALIA Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c &wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris.