Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Korea to begin joint excavation of Mankiala Stupa

APP
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Korea have begun a joint excavation of the Mankiala Stupa in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Islamabad and Korean Official Development Assistance (ODA).

According to the PTV News, joint team of experts from Pakistan and Korea has started the three-month long excavation of the Mankiala Stupa.

A team comprising two specialists from the Korean Heritage Association (KHA) and six Archaeology students from Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is actively involved, with the students expected to become key figures in Pakistan’s archaeological future.

This pilot project, based on an agreement between Pakistan and Korea, emphasizes capacity-building and aims to unearth the hidden lower structures of the Stupa.

The data gathered will support the preservation of the site, while new technology like drones, GNSS, and Total Station tools will strengthen Pakistan’s expertise in heritage conservation.

PIC directs SBP to release list of employees with dual nationality within 10 days

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024