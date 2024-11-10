Pakistan’s tech firms shine at Singapore Tech Festival

KARACHI - Pakistan’s IT companies and fintech operators are looking to grab business opportunities in fintech sector worldwide, expanding their footprint in different countries, attracting investment and winning projects against their innovative services and products, which is depicting the participation of Pakistan tech companies in the biggest global event—Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF).

Over 10 companies participated at the SFF as exhibitors, including Hexalyze Consulting Services, eOcean, Cloudlead, Techlogix, Programmer Force, AdalFi, AML Watcher held in Singapore from November 6 to 8. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq inaugurated Pakistan’s booths at the trade fair. Saad Shah, CEO Hexalyze Consulting Services and one of the Pakistani IT companies attending the festival, said the presence of Pakistani companies has increased this year at the Singapore Fintech Festival as compared to last year, which is an encouraging development for Pakistan IT and fintech landscapes

The participating companies are expected to grab good business opportunities and lead generation by exhibiting the technological solutions deployed locally in financial businesses to different foreign companies. Pakistan IT companies are capable of earning export revenue in IT sector but also the financial sector with their innovative solutions and services, he further said.

Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is known as the largest FinTech festival in the world and a knowledge platform for the global FinTech community. This year, scores of fintech operators and IT companies along with over 66,000 participants are attending in the event from over 150 countries. Pakistan’s based fintech ABHI received recognition with its success story discussed at one of the conferences at the SFF. One of the speakers at Singapore Tech Festival, CEO and Co-Founder ABHI Omair Ansari said the fintech is rapidly reshaping the global financial landscape, opening immense opportunities for Pakistani players to create a lasting impact locally and internationally. ABHI has expanded across the MENAP region through partnerships and collaborations. Our participation at the Singapore FinTech Festival showcases our dedication to advancing financial inclusion and accessibility across emerging markets, he added.

Representing Pakistan on this global stage not only strengthens our country’s fintech reputation but also highlights the potential of our ecosystem to attract investors, venture capitalists, and global tech leaders. By building a positive image for Pakistan’s fintech sector, we aim to inspire further investment and collaboration, driving sustainable growth and innovation for the country, he further said.

Pakistan’s presence at global exhibitions and festivals is gradually increasing in the last two years. Recently, Pakistan made a stellar presence at GITEX with nearly 80 companies. Our country also made debut participation with more than 10 companies in Singapore Tech Week.