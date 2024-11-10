Pakistan thrash India 12-0 in Arab Baseball Classic match

LAHORE - Pakistan baseball team thrashed Indian baseball team by 12-0 in the first edition of Baseball United’s event of the Arab Baseball Classic in Dubai. Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Excellence Mr Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was also present on the event.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Pakistan has started moving towards the classic trophy by winning the second match against India 12-0.

India had selected the best team for the event but the Pakistani pitchers performed well and did not allow the Indian players to score runs. He has given a congratulatory message to the nation in a conversation with media. Teams from nine countries are participating in the event, including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

The event will conclude on November 10 and the national team will return home the next day.