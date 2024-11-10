Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” –J.K. Rowling

Past in Perspective
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Book of Kells, an illuminated manuscript crafted around the 8th century, stands as a pinnacle of medieval artistry and Irish heritage. Housed in Trinity College Dublin, this masterpiece intertwines intricate Celtic designs, vibrant colours, and biblical text with unparalleled sophistication. Its ornate pages, brimming with Gospel narratives, demonstrate an unparalleled fusion of Christian iconography and Irish artistic traditions. Despite its mysteries and unknown origins, the book’s exquisite craftsmanship captivates scholars and art enthusiasts alike. Revered for its enigmatic beauty and cultural significance, The Book of Kells remains a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of ancient scribes in preserving a timeless legacy.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024