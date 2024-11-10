PIC directs SBP to release list of employees with dual nationality within 10 days

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to disclose within 10 days a list of its employees holding dual nationality or married to foreign nationals. The order was issued on Saturday in accordance with the Right to Access to Information Act 2017, following a case filed by petitioner Azmat Khan.

In the case, Khan sought detailed information about SBP employees, including those holding dual nationality, married to foreign citizens, or affiliated with local or international NGOs, community development organizations, and non-profits. He also requested information on actions taken by SBP against employees with dual citizenship or those working with international organizations.

Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Information Commissioner Ijaz Hassan Awan ruled that the requested information is part of the public record and must be disclosed under the Right to Access to Information Act, rejecting SBP's claim that it was exempt from releasing such details. They emphasized that the commission, not the central bank, holds the authority to decide on matters related to public information disclosure.

Despite the SBP’s argument that the information did not fall under the Right to Access to Information Act, and their claims of not being heard in the case, the PIC maintained that notices had been issued to the bank and the decision was made following their non-appearance.

Additionally, the SBP had filed a review appeal, referencing a similar case where the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended a previous order from the commission. However, the PIC rejected this argument, clarifying that the IHC had not challenged the current decision.

SBP’s Public Information Officer, Khawar Rana, stated that they had not yet received the commission’s orders. The PIC’s decision is expected to set a precedent for transparency and accountability regarding the disclosure of public records.