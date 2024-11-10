PM calls for providing all possible facilities to diplomatic community

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated government’s commitment to supporting the state media apparatus, underscoring its importance in promoting national unity and educating citizens on key government initiatives.

A batch of probationary officers of the 51st Common Training Programme from the Information Service of Pakistan, who recently completed their specialized training and were preparing to join their respective posts, met with the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the officers and acknowledged the critical role that information officers play in bridging the gap between the government and the public, ensuring transparency, and fostering trust.

He emphasized the importance of effective communication, particularly in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, and encouraged the officers to approach their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and a strong commitment to public welfare.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan were also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister also encouraged the probationary officers to be proactive in harnessing modern communication tools to enhance meaningful engagement with the public.

The officers shared insights into their training and experiences, expressing their eagerness to contribute to the nation’s progress and development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the “Cascade” Police Service Center, which was established to facilitate the diplomatic community in the diplomatic enclave.

During his visit, he commended the establishment of a modern service center equipped with advanced facilities for diplomats and foreign nationals.

The prime minister appreciated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s initiative for the establishment of the police service center.

“Providing all possible facilities to the diplomatic community is our priority,” the prime minister added.

He also praised the establishment of the Cascade Service Center in Islamabad, designed to meet international standards and the demands of modern times.

At the service center, the diplomatic community and foreign nationals will have access to services such as issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, general police verification, reporting of lost items, tenant registration, foreigner registration, registration of domestic workers, volunteer registration, vehicle verification, and obtaining copies of FIRs. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police briefed the Prime Minister on the facilities being provided to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, were also present.

PM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif honored Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) on his 147th birth anniversary,describing his poetry as a “timeless call for action and introspection.”

In a message issued here on this auspicious occasion, the prime minister paid heartfelt tribute to the poet-philosopher, acknowledging his profound influence on the course of Pakistan’s history.

“I extend my heartfelt tribute to Allama Iqbal,the visionary poet-philosopher and a towering figure whose thoughts and writings have deeply influenced the course of our nation,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He emphasized that Iqbal’s philosophy was instrumental in igniting the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent,ultimately leading to the creation of Pakistan.

The PM further noted that Iqbal’s teachings on self-reliance,self-awareness and unity continue to inspire Pakistanis to strive for progress and prosperity.

The premier also issued a call to the youth to rise above mediocrity and pursue greatness through unwavering faith and hard work. “As we celebrate this day, let us commit ourselves to imbibing his vision and building a nation that reflects his ideals of justice, equality and excellence,” he urged.

PM Shehbaz Sharif concluded with a message of hope and resolve: “Let us embody his teachings and move forward with renewed hope and determination.”