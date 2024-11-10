PM Shehbaz congratulates Pakistan cricket team on historic win over Australia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for winning the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia. This victory, achieved after 22 years, marks a significant achievement for Pakistan cricket, as the team defeated Australia on their home soil.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sharif expressed his joy, calling it a proud moment for the nation. He praised both the bowlers and batsmen for their outstanding performance throughout the series, highlighting the collective effort that led to the historic win.

"For the first time in 22 years, Pakistan's cricket team has triumphed over Australia in their own country in an ODI series," said the Prime Minister. "This is a tremendous achievement, and we are incredibly proud of our cricket team."

Prime Minister Sharif further emphasized the dedication and hard work of the players and management, recognizing their efforts in securing this victory. "The hard work and commitment of every player and the management were evident throughout the series. Pakistan’s cricket team truly deserves this win," he added.

The Prime Minister’s message celebrates not only the success of the team but also the spirit of unity and pride that this victory brings to the nation.