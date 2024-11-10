Sunday, November 10, 2024
PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit
Web Desk
8:40 PM | November 10, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

In addition to addressing the summit, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the event.

Accompanying him are Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

This special summit, convened by Saudi Arabia, aims to discuss pressing issues in the Middle East, including the situations in Gaza and Palestine, with heads of state and government officials from Arab League and OIC member countries in attendance.

