PM Shehbaz to attend Arab Islamic summit in Riyadh, advocate for Palestine

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan at the second Joint Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for tomorrow. Convened at Saudi Arabia’s initiative, the summit aims to address escalating tensions and conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Prime Minister Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s strong support for the Palestinian cause. He is expected to advocate for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, calling for an end to the violence and Israeli actions that have destabilized the region and threatened the security of surrounding countries.

Pakistan’s position at the summit will focus on urging international protection for Palestinians and emphasizing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

In addition to the summit, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to strengthen regional alliances. Heads of state, government officials, and senior representatives from Arab League and OIC countries will be in attendance at the summit, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts to address regional instability.