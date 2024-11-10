Sunday, November 10, 2024
Police arrest suspect in injured condition

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Police on Saturday arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition following an encounter. According to a police spokesperson, Tando Yousuf Police was engaged in an exchange of fire dur­ing patrolling in Bhatti Goth link road near Fateh Bagh. He said that one of the suspects got hit by a police-fired bullet and was arrested in injured condition but his accomplice managed to escape. The identification of the apprehended suspect has been ascertained as Sher Muhammad alias Sheroo Malah who was shifted to Hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

Our Staff Reporter

