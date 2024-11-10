Polluted winds from India worsen smog crisis in Lahore, AQI hits hazardous levels

Punjab, particularly Lahore, is facing an extreme air pollution crisis as polluted winds from India have intensified smog across the province. Lahore remains the most polluted city in Pakistan, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 753, followed by Multan at 587 and Peshawar at 463. Islamabad and Haripur have also recorded AQI levels over 200, well above the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safe threshold.

Visibility issues due to smog and fog have forced authorities to close major highways, including the M-2, M-4, and M-5 motorways. Despite authorities’ continued efforts to combat the worsening air quality, Lahore has ranked consistently among the most polluted cities globally.

Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that air pollution has grown beyond a local issue, becoming a regional crisis affecting Pakistan and surrounding countries. Aurangzeb noted the influence of winds blowing from India into eastern Pakistan, particularly Lahore, which has exacerbated pollution levels. "This issue could not be resolved without talking to India,” she stated. The provincial government is advising citizens, especially those in severely affected areas, to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and take precautions.

The Punjab government has announced the closure of schools up to the higher secondary level in smog-affected districts until November 17 to protect children’s health. Health officials have warned of the risks posed by such pollution, as Lahore’s air quality has sometimes reached over 80 times the safe limit recommended by the WHO, with toxic particles linked to respiratory, cardiovascular, and other serious health issues.

The situation has worsened due to low-grade diesel emissions, smoke from seasonal crop burning, and winter temperature drops that trap pollutants near the ground. Jahangir Anwar, Secretary of the Environment Protection Agency, explained that the winds from the east are further compounding Lahore’s smog issues, driving AQI levels to new highs. He also pointed out that Lahore’s AQI reading nearly hit 1,000, an unprecedented figure, according to reports from the AFP.

As pollution levels continue to soar, local officials are calling for cross-border cooperation to address the shared environmental challenges that are endangering millions in the region.