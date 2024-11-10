Potential political pressures hovering around Shehbaz govt

ISLAMABAD - The coalition government has recently recently achieved a milestone by ensuring back-to-back landmark legislations yet another political tests of nerves are in the offing.

The government, currently struggling to avoid mini-budget, has also been facing a question about impact of Trump’s triumph in Pakistan.

“Will Trump intervene in Pakistan’s political matters?” this question has frequently being asked from the ruling cliques’ top members, as the PTI members seem overjoyed over the victory. Most of them in a private conversation assumed that Trump could be much helpful for their party leadership, currently in incarceration.

With other senior political observers and analysts, A veteran politician Mushahid Hussain Syed , on a private media, was also seen not ruling out possibility of Trump’s call or any other conversation in this regard in the future.

In a recent development highlighted on the media, PTI leader Syed Zulfi Bukhari has indicated his plans to raise Khan’s incarceration. “I will talk to Trump’s team, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner about the injustices against Imran Khan,” Bukhari shared with media.

On the other hand, the present government despite its claim to drop inflation on single digit has been enormous pressure to avoid mini-budget.

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has recently claimed the government plans to introduce a mini-budget owing its failure to meet IMF targets. Both the challenges of the government has seemingly not shaken its confidence to govern, as the legislation on the 26th constitutional amendment boosted it moral.

The political tension between the government and the opposition party [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] before the passage of judicial reforms was touching peaks on all the fronts.

The opposition party , despite all the blockades at the roads leading to federal capital, registeried fierce protests just around a week before Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Though the opposition avoided to stage protest in SCO conference but the opposition mainly with support of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman had not allowed the government to sail-through judicial package. With expected mini-budget, political pundits claim that another constitutional amendment is also in the planning of the coalition government.

In order to counter all these moves, the PTI has announced to challenge the government at all front in the form of united opposition in the near future. So, the political observers expecting ‘another storm of political activities brewing in the near future ‘.