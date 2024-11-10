PTI ready to make ultimate sacrifice to get Imran out of jail: CM Gandapur

KP chief minister says he will not come back home until PTI founder is set free. Chairman says PTI will challenge 26th constitutional amendment in SC soon. How country’s politics will move forward if Imran is kept behind bars, asks Gohar.

SWABI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while addressing a big public gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday here said that PTI founder Imran Khan will give a call for his release in the current month and the party workers will not go back home till achieving this sole objective.

CM Gandapur vowed to secure release of Imran Khan saying that the party workers are even ready to sacrifice their lives for this purpose. “Even if our lives are lost, we will not rest until the release of PTI founder,” he said at the public gathering organised by the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi for the independence of judiciary and to demand the release of incarcerated PTI leader.

PTI workers are expected to march on Islamabad but it was not explained by CM Ali Amin.

Gandapur said that the workers and leaders should tell their families that their stay will be long and they might not come back home till release of party leader Imran Khan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister while conveying Imran Khan’s message to party workers said that: he told him that he would give a call for his release in November and the workers should start preparations.

The chief minister took oath in the gathering that he would not come back home till release of Imran Khan from jail and the same oath was administered to the other leaders and workers as well. He warned the federal government that if it does not stop its actions, they would teach them such lesson that they will never be seen in history.

He urged workers that they should be ready to make ultimate sacrifice to release Imran Khan, saying that all their peace overtures were not given due head by the fake government.

Gandapur said that they will not tolerate anymore that their leaders to be pushed into the jails under well-planned strategy in the false cases, they seek justice, always remained peaceful, have rendered tremendous sacrifices for the people’s welfare, those who have stolen PTI’s mandate rule the country and we have categorically made clear to them on several occasions that this was not acceptable.

He said that there is no other option for them, and the whole of Pakistan is looking towards the PTI workers, we have to come out with force that we have to take our rights and get Imran Khan free.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI chairman said that the recently amendments will be challenged in the Supreme Court soon. He said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment has bulldozed the independence of judiciary, destroying the hope that the people will get justice.

Addressing the public gathering, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also termed the power show a referendum against the mandate-stealing government. He hoped that the PTI founder would be released from prison in the near future. The PTI chairman said that they would take to the streets for the release of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Expressing his grief over the Balochistan explosion, Gohar asked: “How the politics will move forward and peace be restored while keeping the PTI founder behind bars.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case in August last year and since then he is behind bars in multiple cases.

Currently, he is imprisoned under better-class (B-class) facilities with high security due to his status as a former premier in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. Earlier, he was kept in Attock Jail.

He is facing several cases, including the £190 million reference and the new Toshakhana case.

Umar Ayub said that the announcement of KP Chief Minister should be followed in letter and spirit by PTI workers and today we have to pledge that the directives given to Ali Amin Gandapur will uphold.

Those who spoke on the occasion were: Asad Qaiser, Hamad Azhar, PTI’ s Punjab president, Sheikh Waqas Akram, central information secretary, MNA Zartaj Gul and MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai.