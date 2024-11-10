Punjab govt to brief LHC on anti-smog measures

LAHORE - Senior Minister Ms. Mariam Aurangzeeb chaired a meeting of the Smog Steering Committee on Saturday. The meeting decided that the Advocate General, Punjab, will appear in hon’ble Lahore High Court with full authorization of the Punjab government to inform the court that the government is going to implement the Smog Mitigation Orders immediately and effectively. The Smog Dossier will also be presented to the LHC. The Law Minister,, Secretary Law, DC Lahore & CTO will have a meeting with the Bar Association for better traffic management at Kachehry. The Commissioner Lahore, TEPA and CTO will work on 11 traffic hotspots, which they already mentioned in their previous plan and execute at the earliest.CTO Lahore and District Administration under the supervision of Commissioner Lahore will come up with a concrete plan of LTV and HTV movement of Lahore. The Secretary EPCCD will take up the issue of kachari chowk in court as well.

The meeting decided that the closing of shops should be done as per the directions of court orders. The Commissioner Office will give a complete plan to implement Court Orders regarding timing and closure of shops.

City Traffic Police will enforce the compulsory mask wearing on roads. The cameras of Punjab Safe City will provide support in this regard. In markets, shopkeepers shall wear masks and encourage citizens to do so as well.

The meeting further decided that SOPs of fugitive dust due to under construction sites need to be implemented in true letter & spirit by taking the stakeholders on board.

Secretary EPCCD will explore the possibility of Cloud seeding in Multan. Commissioners of Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad will attend the next meeting.

Offices will work at 50 percent strength until further orders and district administration shall ensure that this is implemented in the private sector as well.

The Chief Secretary will write a letter to ECP regarding the relocation of ECP Office from Katchery area.