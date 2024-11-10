Punjab govt to give loans to owners of 1 to 5 marla land in cities: Jahangir Khanzada

Attock - Member District Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public welfare, particularly in health, education, and job creation.

He expressed these views while addressing cheque distribution ceremony among eligible low-income families to construct their houses under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme in Hazro Town of Attock. PML Hazro chapter President Malik Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Badar and officials of local administration were also present on this occasion.

Jahangir Khanzada added that in a significant move to provide housing for low-income families, the Punjab government has completed the first installment payment to applicants under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program, a vision championed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that there would be a draw-through ballot every month and the project, which has a budget of Rs 700 billion, aims to provide loans for building houses, allowing thousands of families to have their own homes. He informed that the Punjab government will give loans to the owners of one to five marla of land in the cities and 10 marla in villages.

Under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program, successful applicants can now begin the construction of their homes with the first installment transferred to their accounts. The scheme is expected to provide a much-needed boost to housing for countless families across the province.

This year alone, we will provide loans for 100,000 homes, all interest-free, to be repaid over nine years,” he said. Khanzada confidently stated that Pakistan is now on the path to progress. He criticized the opposition’s tactics of protests and unrest. “The politics of chaos and division is dying and soon, these forces will be a thing of the past,” he added.